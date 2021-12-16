Harshdeep Kaur on 35th birthday: Excited about son’s birthday more than my own now

It is singer Harshdeep Kaur’s first birthday as a mother, and she is more excited about spending the day with her son than anything else.

“It’s my first birthday as a mother, and I am very delighted about it. Ever since I gave birth to my son, Hunar, everything has been connected with him. Also, I think I will be more excited for his birthday than my own. That (mental) shift has happened in my life. So, looking forward to it,” says Kaur, who turns 35 today.

Opening up about it further, the singer shares, “Now, we celebrate everything as if it’s the first, and that’s why everything becomes more special”.

In fact, the Twist Kamariya (Bareilly Ki Barfi; 2017) hitmaker reveals that she is going to celebrate “two birthdays” going forward. “I am going to celebrate Hunar’s birthday as my birthday. I used to hear that when a girl becomes a mother, it’s a second birth for her. And I used to think it is just a saying. Now, I have actually experienced it, and that has changed things for me,” says the singer, who gave birth to her son in March this year.

Kaur admits that she has become more careful, cautious and conscious as she grows in years. Today, she values smaller pleasures, and is exploring life through Hunar, who she says has added a sense of wonderment to everything, from watching birds fly to taking a flight.

“When we were young, we were so carefree. Now, I have become more responsible. Like we used to be happy with just a small birthday party, jismein noodles, sandwich aur potato chips hote the. Now, we have huge expectations. But as you start getting wiser, you also understand the value or real emotions. And that has also happened after having Hunar,” says the Dilbaro (Raazi; 2018) singer.

On her birthday, Kaur has a shoot lined up, and then will celebrate the day with her family in the evening.

“It’s the best scenario when you are working on your birthday. Even before the lockdown, I was performing on my birthday, and was surprised with a cake on stage. I think it is best to be working on your birthday. Because you tend to be more grateful (for everything in life),” she concludes.