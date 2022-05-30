I Am Still Shocked, says Jasbir Jassi on Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

Popular Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi is still in shock following the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was brutally gunned down in Punjab on Sunday evening. “I am still in shock and I still can’t believe on what has happened, really. He was the only child and I cannot even begin to imagine what they (Moose Wala’s parents) must be going through. It indeed is very sad,” says Jassi who also referred to Moose Wala as a remarkable and an enthusiastic young man, who was extremely passionate about his music.

“He was only 28, and had come up on his own, without anyone’s support. He had so many fans who loved his music. I remember I met him so many times, and he always was talking to me about sound. He had a terrific knowledge about sound, and knew how a song should sound like. I always remembered him as an extremely intelligent and passionate individual who loved music and was extremely serious about it as well,” Jassi adds.

Moose Wala, who had been criticised for promoting gun violence and gun culture through his music, and Jassi says that he can help but wonder if his songwriting led to his death. “He had gone a bit towards guns and gun violence. So, I cant help but wonder whether it was destiny in some way. Having said that, it is extremely sad and I am still in shock over what has happened,” he adds.

For the uninitiated, Congress leader and popular singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared dead. The Punjab Police on Sunday blamed Canada-based singer Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after Brar in a purported Facebook post took responsibility for the killing.

Moose Wala had joined Congress last year and lost during state elections from Mansa constituency. He also had many cases filed against him over songs which allegedly promoted gun culture and violence.

