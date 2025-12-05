By Olivia Le Poidevin and Klaus Lauer Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

GENEVA, - Israel on Thursday was cleared to enter the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, prompting Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia to follow through on their threats to withdraw from the competition over the Gaza war.

After a meeting in Geneva, contest organiser the European Broadcasting Union decided not to call a vote on Israel's participation, and said it had instead passed rules aimed at discouraging governments from influencing the contest.

Right after that announcement, the Dutch, Spanish and Irish broadcasters said they would withdraw from the competition, meaning singers from their countries will not compete in the contest, which draws millions of viewers worldwide.

IRELAND SAYS ITS PARTICIPATION 'UNCONSCIONABLE'

Irish broadcaster RTE said it felt "Ireland's participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk".

Natalija Gorscak, head of Slovenia's national broadcaster RTV Slovenija, told Reuters her country had also withdrawn.

The broadcasters who had threatened to boycott the event cited the death count in Gaza and accused Israel of flouting rules meant to guard the contest's neutrality.

The EBU said members backed new rules intended to discourage governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to sway voters after allegations that Israel unfairly boosted its entrant this year.

"This vote means that all EBU Members who wish to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 and agree to comply with the new rules are eligible to take part," the EBU said.

The issue has sharply divided participants in the competition that has a history of entanglement in national rivalries, international issues and political voting.

The Dutch broadcaster said it had concluded "that under the current circumstances participation cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog thanked his country's supporters.

"I am pleased that Israel will once again participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, and I hope that the competition will remain one that champions culture, music, friendship between nations, and cross-border cultural understanding," he said.

Germany, a major Eurovision backer, had said it would not take part if Israel was barred.

Before the decision, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said it was preparing for next year's contest.

Israel's 2025 entrant, Yuval Raphael, was at the Nova music festival, one of the targets of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

A total of 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage in the assault by Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Israeli tallies. More than 70,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the ensuing conflict, according to health authorities in the enclave.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.