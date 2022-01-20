It’s essential that people get back to believing in live acts: Akriti Kakar on live gigs cancelled

With rising Omicron cases all over the country, four of singer Akriti Kakar’s live gigs have been cancelled. Though she believes that health should come fast, she can’t help pointing out the toll the health crisis is taking on the live music industry.

“It surely is a matter of concern. A few of those gigs were public concerts. It’s good that they’ve been postponed until further notice but it’s unfortunate that other gigs are getting cancelled too. And (What’s confusing is) all states having different rules!” she shares.

Worried that the current surge will lead to financial woes much like the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kakar says, “The sudden pause on live gigs threw off everyone, financially. I too have EMIs and other expenses that cannot be dodged. Work had just started running smooth and concerts were in full bloom and yet again the virus struck!” She adds that if the situation persists, the livelihoods of musicians dependent only on live gigs will be severely impacted.

The Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; 2014) singer believes that live industry has suffered immensely throughout the past two years and she’s doubtful about recovery of losses: “Live music industry has suffered the greatest deal and it’s essential that people get back to believing in live acts and spending when the Covid-19 situation gets better.”

Kakar, who feels emotional well-being is as important as financial stability, is currently busy working towards maintaining her mental health. “I’ve made a list of affirmations. I read them aloud to myself each day and tell myself to be grateful every day. I also do guided meditation and spend as less time as possible on social media,” she concludes.