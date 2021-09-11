Jay B reveals GOT7 members' reactions to SOMO:FUME, says he wants to visit India to learn the culture

Jay B has opened up about GOT7 members' reaction to his solo EP, SOMO:FUME. The singer released the 7-track album in August. The new album features songs such as BTW, Switch It Up, and Paranoia.

In a recent interview, the singer revealed that his fellow GOT7 members -- Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom -- sent him messages soon after the album released, showering the album with love.

“After the release, to be honest, I slept early at night so I couldn’t check the messages, but when I woke up in the morning, there were messages in the group chats saying ‘songs are great 'and ‘congratulations.’ Luckily, I got first place on the Genie chart and I posted it with gratitude, and members saw the post and congratulated me with direct messages. I was little surprised and thankful,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

He was also asked if he felt a sense of pressure while promoting his album without his bandmates. “I think I’m a little scared. When there were 7 members, we each had our own part so it was okay. But now, I’m the only one,” he said, explaining that he has to set the tone of video by himself which is ‘definitely not easy.’ He said he has been thinking about ‘how to make the stage look more energetic’ and ‘how to make the stage look full.’

Earlier this year, GOT7 made headlines when they decided to leave their company JYP Entertainment, after working with them for seven years. While Mark moved to Los Angeles, the other members have been signed with different labels. Jay B is currently with H1GHR MUSIC.

GOT7 has a massive fan following in India. Addressing fans in India, Jay B said that once the pandemic ends, he would love to visit the country and even perform there. He added that he would like to ‘learn India’s culture by travelling around, tasting food and visiting various places.’