J-Hope dances at airport, blows kisses as he travels to US to perform at Times Square on New Year's Eve; BTS fans react

BTS member J-Hope travelled to the US on Wednesday ahead of his solo debut at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York. The rapper had earlier performed at the venue with his group members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. (Also Read | BTS' big moments of 2022: From speaking at the White House to announcing military enlistment)

Several videos and pictures of the BTS rapper at the airport on Wednesday emerged online. J-Hope opted for am all-black ensemble – sweater, coat, and trousers. He also wore a black mask, and shoes and carried a bag with a yellow scarf tied to it.

After entering the airport terminal, J-Hope waved and also blew kisses at the fans and paparazzi stationed there. He also did a little dance amid cheers from the people around him. J-hope made finger hearts and also bowed to the people before walking inside with his team.

A BTS fan shared a video on Twitter saying, "J-Hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square. Have a safe trip, Hobi." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Fly safe I know you’re going to rock New York on New Year’s eve king!! I love you so much."

"J-Hope have a safe trip and good luck for NY performance. Love you Hobi," read a comment. "Have a safe flight Hobi, always on his way of giving us the best performances," wrote another person. "#JHOPE’s performance in Times Square, will be the highlight of New Year’s Eve!" said a Twitter user.

After getting onboard the aircraft, J-Hope posted a brief video on his Instagram Stories as he made a face. On Weverse, he posted a photo of himself and wrote, " I’ll go and come back well. I’m sleepy."

On Tuesday, J-Hope posted a string of photos on his Instagram. The singer shared pictures of several selfies he clicked in different places. He also posted a candid photo of himself.

The rapper gave a glimpse of his mic inside a box, and his packed luggage. The last slide was a short video featuring all the members in New York when they performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve earlier. He captioned the post, “I'm ready.”

J-Hope won't be the only South Korean artist who will perform at the venue. The BTS rapper will be joined by another band, TXT. The year J-Hope made his debut with his solo album, Jack In The Box. He also performed solo in several places including MAMA Awards 2022 and Lollapalooza.

