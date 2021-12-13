Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Jubin Nautiyal postpones UK tour amid rising Omicron cases
music

Jubin Nautiyal postpones UK tour amid rising Omicron cases

The singer says that he is mentally prepared to be working from home if another lockdown is imposed in the country
Jubin Nautiyal was supposed to perform in London’s Wembley Stadium for the first time
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:03 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

With the music industry getting back to its feet following two lockdowns, musician Jubin Nautiyal resumed live shows both in India and overseas. But the singer, who was gearing up for his UK tour, has now postponed it indefinitely as Britain imposed tighter restrictions and mandated Covid-19 passes for entrance into big events after the country saw a jump in the numbers.

Nautiyal says, “The biggest joy comes from performing before a live audience but postponing the concert was a conscious decision taken for the safety of my fans. Our sponsors also advised us to reschedule the UK tour for now. It was my first time performing at the Wembley stadium in London and I’m hoping we’ll be able to go there with double excitement and energy soon.”

While he believes that it’s rather “unfortunate” that the world is facing a situation of this kind yet again, the Raataan Lambiyan singer (Shershaah) singer is mentally prepared to be working from home if another lockdown is imposed in the country. “The one thing we all have learnt in the past two years is to work from anywhere in the world and we have adapted it too. Honestly, recordings can be done from any remote setting,” he says.

RELATED STORIES

Looking at the silver lining, the 32-year-old remarks that the music industry has evolved despite live gigs and recording sessions coming to a standstill: “Thankfully, the consumption of music has moved from offline to online.”

But Nautiyal urges all to continue to take precautions to avoid another lockdown. “Last time, we were unprepared. But this time around, many of us are fully vaccinated. Even then, we’ve to be responsible and follow both the old and the new guidelines being issued by health departments. That is the only the way to keep moving ahead,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP