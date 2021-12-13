Jubin Nautiyal postpones UK tour amid rising Omicron cases

With the music industry getting back to its feet following two lockdowns, musician Jubin Nautiyal resumed live shows both in India and overseas. But the singer, who was gearing up for his UK tour, has now postponed it indefinitely as Britain imposed tighter restrictions and mandated Covid-19 passes for entrance into big events after the country saw a jump in the numbers.

Nautiyal says, “The biggest joy comes from performing before a live audience but postponing the concert was a conscious decision taken for the safety of my fans. Our sponsors also advised us to reschedule the UK tour for now. It was my first time performing at the Wembley stadium in London and I’m hoping we’ll be able to go there with double excitement and energy soon.”

While he believes that it’s rather “unfortunate” that the world is facing a situation of this kind yet again, the Raataan Lambiyan singer (Shershaah) singer is mentally prepared to be working from home if another lockdown is imposed in the country. “The one thing we all have learnt in the past two years is to work from anywhere in the world and we have adapted it too. Honestly, recordings can be done from any remote setting,” he says.

Looking at the silver lining, the 32-year-old remarks that the music industry has evolved despite live gigs and recording sessions coming to a standstill: “Thankfully, the consumption of music has moved from offline to online.”

But Nautiyal urges all to continue to take precautions to avoid another lockdown. “Last time, we were unprepared. But this time around, many of us are fully vaccinated. Even then, we’ve to be responsible and follow both the old and the new guidelines being issued by health departments. That is the only the way to keep moving ahead,” he ends.