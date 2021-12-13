Home / Entertainment / Music / Jubin Nautiyal postpones UK tour amid rising Omicron cases
music

Jubin Nautiyal postpones UK tour amid rising Omicron cases

The singer says that he is mentally prepared to be working from home if another lockdown is imposed in the country
Jubin Nautiyal was supposed to perform in London’s Wembley Stadium for the first time
Jubin Nautiyal was supposed to perform in London’s Wembley Stadium for the first time
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTitas Chowdhury

With the music industry getting back to its feet following two lockdowns, musician Jubin Nautiyal resumed live shows both in India and overseas. But the singer, who was gearing up for his UK tour, has now postponed it indefinitely as Britain imposed tighter restrictions and mandated Covid-19 passes for entrance into big events after the country saw a jump in the numbers.

Nautiyal says, “The biggest joy comes from performing before a live audience but postponing the concert was a conscious decision taken for the safety of my fans. Our sponsors also advised us to reschedule the UK tour for now. It was my first time performing at the Wembley stadium in London and I’m hoping we’ll be able to go there with double excitement and energy soon.”

While he believes that it’s rather “unfortunate” that the world is facing a situation of this kind yet again, the Raataan Lambiyan singer (Shershaah) singer is mentally prepared to be working from home if another lockdown is imposed in the country. “The one thing we all have learnt in the past two years is to work from anywhere in the world and we have adapted it too. Honestly, recordings can be done from any remote setting,” he says.

Looking at the silver lining, the 32-year-old remarks that the music industry has evolved despite live gigs and recording sessions coming to a standstill: “Thankfully, the consumption of music has moved from offline to online.”

But Nautiyal urges all to continue to take precautions to avoid another lockdown. “Last time, we were unprepared. But this time around, many of us are fully vaccinated. Even then, we’ve to be responsible and follow both the old and the new guidelines being issued by health departments. That is the only the way to keep moving ahead,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out