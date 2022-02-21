Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19, postpones Justice World Tour concert

Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19. He was supposed to perform as part of his Justice World Tour in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to the singer and some of his team members' coronavirus diagnosis.

Justin Bieber has a mild case of Covid-19, CNN reported on Sunday citing a representative for the Canadian singer.

The Justice World Tour show has now been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. The official social media page of the tour shared about the delay hours before the concert.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

The statement read, “Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase."

Justin and wife Hailey recently enjoyed a double date with Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker at the Super Bowl LVI.

Also read: Step inside Justin Bieber's tour bus with sauna, bedroom, sneaker closet; it's bigger than the average home

Justin also celebrated Valentine's Day with Hailey by sharing a picture from her photo shoot on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day baby," he wished Hailey by sharing a photo of her posing on a couch in pink lingerie.

The Justice World Tour took off with its inaugural performance in San Diego on Friday. According to Variety, Las Vegas was intended to be the sophomore performance for the tour, which is set to run across 20 countries through March 2023 with Jaden Smith and TEO serving opening acts for all 52 dates of the tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail