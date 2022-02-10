Lata ji, you were magic, say young content creators

New Delhi

The passing away of musical legend and singer Lata Mangeshkar has left a deep void in not just in the Indian music industry, but also in the hearts of music aficionados across the world. And Delhi-based Instgrammers, with a penchant for music, are also paying tribute to the late artiste in their own style, by singing her songs and reminiscing about the inspiration they draw from her decades long journey in music.

Nishchay Verma, Delhi-based content creator, who recently went live to sing the iconic song Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai, while strumming his guitar, shares: “I’ve grown up listening to this song. Whenever I feel low, I listen to this song. It’s very close to my heart. I’ll always feel bad ki main unse kabhi mil nahi paaya; yeh kasak hamesha rahegi. Lataji, you were magic. You will always be remembered and loved in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.” The 23-year-old creator also did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, on his social media account, to urge viewers to share their favourite songs sung by the late singer.

Also witnessed paying tribute to the queen of melody, via an Instagram live titled End Of An Era, is Delhi-based Radhika Lal. The 22-year-old, who loves to post covers of popular songs, says she wanted to “sing a few of Lataji’s many songs that have touched her deeply (in personal life)”. In addition, she shares: “It was a tribute to the Nightingale of India, the one who touched and healed innumerable souls through her music and life. We are all immensely saddened and I don’t know how to process anything so invited all the musicians and music lovers to join me in doing the same or just to talk about her and her music. Lataji, you will live through your music, your voice, your memories in our hearts forever.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022.

An MBBS student during the day and pianist by the night, Delhiite Anshuman Singh also recently took to his musical instruments to express his emotions on the passing away of the music doyen. Putting his fingers to the keys, the 20-year-old played Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh, in a manner that made his listeners feel his pain. “Music has always been my second language, and Lata Mangeshkar ji was the one who (through her life) taught me to appreciate this art. She had the voice of an angel and today she has become one. Her song Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh helps me face this harsh reality, and accept that one must always live this uncertain life to the fullest!”

Another heartfelt tribute was witnessed by independent artiste and Instagrammer, Shefali Saxena who too sang to pay tribute to the departed soul. The Delhiite says: “To honour Lata didi’s incredible contribution in classical music and Hindi cinema, which is a pride for our country globally, I sang a couple of lines of a song with which I’ve vivid childhood memories — Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.My mom used to sing this song, and I too grew up listening, learning and singing this and other songs of Lata ji, like many other people. India’s Nightingale is no more with us and this is my tribute to her. I’ll be celebrating her achievements, dignity and remembrance forever. Om Shanti.”

