Lata Mangeshkar funeral: Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar reach her home to pay final respects. See pics

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's has left millions of her fans across the world heartbroken. The singer died on Sunday at the age of 92.

After her death, actor Anupam Kher was seen visiting her home in Mumbai. He was clicked by the paparazzi on Sunday afternoon. Police personnel were also seen deployed at the singer's residence to keep peace and order in check.

Also seen at Breach Candy Hospital were Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, politician Aditya Thackeray. Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the singer and the Tricolor will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India.

Madhur Bhandarkar at Lata's residence.

The singer's body will be cremated on Sunday itself at Shivaji Park. “Family’s plan is to take her mortal remains to Prabhu Kunj her residence for two hours and from there to Shivaji Park for public darshan before cremation,” said N Santhanam, chief executive officer of Breach Candy Hospital told the media.

Lata died due to multiple organ failure, resulting from post-Covid complications. The singer was admitted to hospital last month after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19.”

Known as the Queen of melody, Mangeshkar started training in singing at the age of five. She began her career as a singer in 1942 and has been credited to have sung 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and others over a period of seven decades. She was the recipient of Bharat Ratna and many other honours.

