Like a Goddess, Lata ji came and showed us the path: Anup Jalota

Apart from many devotional songs, singers Anup Jalota and Lata Mangeshkar have recorded Solah Baras Ki Bali Umar (Ek Duuje Ke Liye; 1981) together. Jalota, who shares a rather close professional and personal equation with the singer, who passed away on Sunday, remembers the good times they spent together.

He shares, “I’ve spent some beautiful moments with her, be it on stage or in recording studios. We’ve had some great conversation over meals and watched cricket together.”

Recalling an episode, Jalota shares, “Years back, she had a show in England. I was there for some work and went to attend the concert. When she came to know that I’m there, she announced it on the microphone and called me on stage to sing with her.”

The Aisi Lagi Lagan and Rang De Chunariya singer regrets not being able to meet her in the past two years in the past two years but cherishes the last time they spoke over phone. Jalota tells us, “She would call me and ask me to sing for her. She would also message me her old songs. I last spoke to her about three months ago. She called me when I was teaching music to my students. She shared some inspiring words with them and blessed them as well as.”

Quiz him about how he would like to remember Mangeshkar and he says, “Samay samay pe bhagwaan avatar lete hai. Unhone Saraswati ka avatar liya tha. Like a Goddess, she came and showed us the path. Only Lata ji could be as perfect as a Goddess. She has given her 100% to every song she has sung and that you can observe it when you listen to them. You’ll never find any kind of flaw in her songs.”