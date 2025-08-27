By Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross Lil Nas X says 'gonna be okay' after Los Angeles arrest

LOS ANGELES, - Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X spoke out on Tuesday for the first time since his Los Angeles arrest last week, when authorities said he had assaulted police officers who found him walking the streets naked.

"Your girl is gonna be okay, y'all," the rapper said in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

"That was terrifying, that was a terrifying last four days," he added.

The "Old Town Road" singer was taken to the hospital for treatment for a possible overdose and then placed in jail.

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to four felony charges, including three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He was later released after paying a $75,000 bail.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.

The "Industry Baby" singer must attend an outpatient drug rehabilitation program. Police said they believed Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was using drugs at the time of the incident.

His attorney, Christy O'Connor, said there was no evidence of drug use by the 26-year-old musician.

"This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life," she said.

Lil Nas X was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit "Old Town Road." He also earned two Grammys for the song.

His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters outside the courthouse that the singer was "very remorseful for what happened."

"He's going to get the help that he needs," Stafford said. "Just keep him in your prayers."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.