Lyricists deserve the same credit that composers, singers get: Mehboob

He penned songs for iconic films such as Bombay (1995), Rangeela (1995) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), among others. Ask lyricist Mehboob which project he holds closest to his heart and he says, “Since I started my career with Bombay and Rangeela, they are extremely special to me. They gave me an identity. I remember at the time of Rangeela, I met AR Rahman (composer) and he offered me Bombay. It was a proud moment for me, because these projects gave me a lot of success and fame.”

While he’s happy with his journey in the industry so far, he feels there’s a lack of credit, which needs to be fixed. At the time of singing Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena (Rangeela), Asha (Bhosle, singer) didi said, ‘Agar music jism hota hai to singer zubaan aur lyricist ruh hote hain. Ruh nahin toh kuch nahin.’ I feel lyricists deserve the same kind of recognition and credit that composers and singers get. The role of a lyricist is as important as either of them,” says the 60-year-old.

Most film songs are known to have a short shelf-life these days. But his numbers such as Tu Hi Re, Rangeela title song, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam title track and Chand Chupa Badal Mein, among others, have earned cult status. So much so that they resonate with the youth of today as well. Mehboob says, “They instantly connect with your heart and soul. In those days, we would make a lot of romantic songs that had beautiful lyrics, amazing melody and compositions, and fabulous voices. That made them timeless.”

He says that the atmosphere inside a recording studio plays a huge role in defining the longevity of a song. “Music is good even today, but the ’80s or ’90s music used to be full of beautiful melodies and thoughtful lyrics. Back then, the musicians and composers would sit together for around five hours and discuss the situation and rhythm of a song. It was so much fun. I miss that,” he ends.