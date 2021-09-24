Manan Bhardwaj: Every composer is a singer first, so it was an organic transition for me

Amid working on music of Radhe Shyam and Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT, music composer Manan Bhardwaj is expanding horizons, and is set to explore the world of singing now. He has lent his voice to three romantic songs of an upcoming film, which will mark his debut as a singer. For him, finding a rhythm for singing was a very organic process.

“Every composer is a singer first, so the transition happened long way back in my childhood when I got onto this path, and thought of becoming a composer. So, it was a very organic transition, and a straight call from the heart,” shares Bhardwaj, adding, “If something comes dil se, it’ll surely reach dil tak, no matter if it’s singing, poetry or making music.”

The Teri Aankhon Mein hitmaker confesses that he “completely surrendered himself” while singing the love ballads.

"I feel I've a lot to learn when it comes to singing and I've left everything to Ganpati. He'll decide how my singing career will unfold. It's all His will. I have few goals related to my art, and soon want to ream them, but have left it to Lord Ganesha," he says.

As someone who’ also pretty active on YouTube, and actively makes independent music, Bhardwaj doesn’t believe in any division between film music and non-film music. “I’m unable to understand the difference, music is music. If it’s good, it’ll reach your ears. All we should think is just to make good music,” he asserts.

Talking about music of Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT, Bhardwaj shares, “Both of them are poles apart in terms of music. I’ve discovered my two different sides in these movies. My life is full of romance and characters right now. Radhe Shyam is a pure romantic film, while HIT is a film full of different events,” he tells us.