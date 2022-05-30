Munawar Faruqui says his hands were shaking on hearing about Sidhu Moose Wala's death: 'Show nahi hota toh main sojaata'

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has revealed that his hands were shaking when he heard that singer Sidhu Moose Wala had been shot dead. In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Munawar called Sidhu Moose Wala a 'legend' and said 'rest in peace'. He also said, "Watt hi lag gayi hai bhai. Mera show nahi hota toh main sojaata ghar jaake rote huye. Mere toh haath hi kaanp rahe the bro news sunke (This is shocking. If I didn't have my show, I would have gone home and cried myself to sleep. My hands were shaking when I heard the news)." (Also Read | Mika Singh on Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Today I feel shame to say 'I am proud to be Punjabi')

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "He played all of his fav songs of Sidhu before the show started." Another person said, "He was and will be a legend! Sidhu Moose Wala rip. You will be missed always." "Munawar was a huge fan," read a comment. "We lost a legend," said a person.

Earlier on Instagram, Munawar mourned the death of Sidhu. He shared a post that read, "RIP LEGEND Sidhu Moose Wala." In the caption, he wrote, "Haath kaanp rahe he yeh post karte waqt (My hands are shaking as I share this post). Big loss. RIP paaji (brother)." Munawar mourned the death of Sidhu.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa. He was brought dead to the hospital, as per news agency ANI. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. Sidhu joined Congress in December last year and unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections.

Several celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Mika Singh, Drake, Parmish Verma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, Salim Merchant and Vishal Dadlani among others have also expressed their condolences over the 28-year-old musician's death. Salim wrote on Twitter, "I'm shocked and saddened by the news. Sidhu was a gem. Our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable."

Drake, on Instagram, shared a story remembering the late rapper-singer. It featured a throwback picture of Moose Wala with his mother along with the caption, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu moosewala." Drake had been among the several million followers that Moose Wala had on Instagram.

Sidhu started off as a songwriter before a hit song in 2017 catapulted his singing career, making him well known among the Indian and Punjabi diaspora in countries like the United Kingdom and Canada. Most of his singles have an English title even though the songs were mainly sung in Punjabi. His music videos were most famous for his rap lyrics and often focused on macho culture. His debut album in 2018 made it to Canada’s Billboard Albums chart. His latest track, The Last Ride, released earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON