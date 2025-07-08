A few songs into the second studio album from buzzy English post-punks Wet Leg, singer Rhian Teasdale yells “level up!” And level up they have. The alt-rock duo-turned-group took their time to complete their sophomore release, titled “Moisturizer.” It was worth the wait. The album is a terrific soundtrack for a long, hot summer. Music Review: English post-punks Wet Leg level up on sophomore album, 'Moisturizer'

The Grammy Award-winning Wet Leg emerged from England’s Isle of Wight in 2021 with the quirky viral hit, “Chaise Lounge,” which released before they had ever performed live. The song immediately charmed audiences, a cheeky track centered on Teasdale’s deadpan delivery and guitarist Heather Chambers’ chunky, jagged bursts. They grew from there, releasing a self-titled debut album in 2022 that rose to the top of the UK charts.

On “Moisturizer,” the two have greatly expanded their skills and range. But they've also retained the raunchy, goofy energy that gained them an adoring audience.

The new version of Wet Leg is no longer just a duet. Their touring band, bassist Ellis Durand, drummer Henry Holmes and guitarist/synth-player Joshua Mobaraki have formally joined the project and share writing credit on several songs. The expanded band complements Chambers’ oddball progressions and facilitates a bigger, more layered sound.

The opening track, “CPR,” opens with Holmes’ drums and Durand’s funky bassline before the guitars come in. The band can now groove as well as grind. The lyrics capture the silliness and dead seriousness of a bruising crush. Playing the dispatcher, Chambers asks, “Hello? 999. What’s your emergency?” Teasdale answers, “Well… the thing is… / I… I… I… I… I… / I’M IN LOVE.”

Across the album, there are plenty of tracks that work to rattle car speakers and dominate summer festival mainstages. On the belligerent single “Catch These Fists,” Teasdale declares, “I don’t want your love / I just wanna fight.” On “Pillow Talk,” Teasdale coos over an industrial metal drone and delivers some of the horniest lyrics in the band’s notably graphic catalog.

The slower songs show off the band’s new tools. “Davina McCall," named after the English television presenter, begins bendy with some oddball chord changes and surprisingly delicate vocals. The slow jam “11:21” could sit next to the soft singer-songwriter Weyes Blood on a playlist. “Don’t speak,” written and sung by Chambers, channels the bluesy energy and corny-sweet lyrics of late Replacements.

In total, Wet Leg — now a full band — has a fuller sound. Fans will be wise to join them on the journey.

More reviews: /hub/music-reviews

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.