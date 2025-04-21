Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Music Review: Willie Nelson is ageless singing Rodney Crowell songs on 'Oh What A Beautiful World'

AP |
Apr 21, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Music Review: Willie Nelson is ageless singing Rodney Crowell songs on 'Oh What A Beautiful World'

It’s fun to hear Willie Nelson sing such words as “ninja,” “fishmonger” and “absinthe,” which are among the many pleasures found in the songbook of influential country songwriter Rodney Crowell.

Music Review: Willie Nelson is ageless singing Rodney Crowell songs on 'Oh What A Beautiful World'
Music Review: Willie Nelson is ageless singing Rodney Crowell songs on 'Oh What A Beautiful World'

“Oh What A Beautiful World” is Nelson’s latest album devoted to the songs of a specific songwriter, and in Crowell, he’s interpreting a kindred spirit. While Crowell has a slightly different lyric vocabulary, both are Texans with a deep love of Hank Williams.

The pairing – great songs and a great singer – works beautifully. The album will be out Friday, just before Nelson’s 92nd birthday on April 29.

He has long sounded ageless, but more than ever, Nelson sings like a sage. His reedy tenor can be a little whispery, but he displays surprising vocal range. His relaxed, conversational delivery is filled with warmth and wisdom. He’ll start a phrase late, end it early and make it seem perfect.

When he reminisces about childhood on “Banks of the Old Bandera" — originally recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker — Nelson sounds just like he did in 1976, the year the song was written. Other material ranges from “Shame on the Moon,” a 1982 pop hit for Bob Seger, to Crowell’s overlooked gem “She’s Back in Town.”

Also included are tunes that have been recorded by Tim McGraw and Keith Urban and a folksy ballad co-written with Guy Clark .

Longtime Nelson collaborator Buddy Cannon produced the record, and the backing musicians provide graceful, tasteful support. Nelson’s beloved guitar Trigger plays a significant role, including on a careening, don’t-try-this-at-home solo on the title cut, a duet with Crowell.

Also among the highlights is “The Fly Boy & The Kid,” a prayerlike shuffle with playful lyrics that Nelson leans into. He’s equally frisky doing roadhouse blues on “She’s Back in Town,” while elsewhere the mood tends toward contemplative. “The days go by like flying bricks,” Nelson sings on the handsome ballad “Open Season On My Heart.”

More than any other song in the set, “Still Learning How to Fly” seems as if it was written for Nelson. Nearing the end of the album – Nelson’s 154th, according to Texas Monthly’s herculean ranking of his prolific discography — he sings:

“I’ve got a past that I won’t soon forget / And you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

He sounds as if he means it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Music Review: Willie Nelson is ageless singing Rodney Crowell songs on 'Oh What A Beautiful World'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On