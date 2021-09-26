My home is filled with music 24/7, says Jeanne Merchant

“Salim (Merchant; composer-singer) has supported me all the way. And though I work independently to compose and write my music, he’s been a mentor to me at those times when just a little bit of guidance goes a long way. I learn so much from him on a daily basis,” says musician Jeanne Merchant, as she talks about her musician husband.

Jeanne is out with her second single, Fake Love, which is about confronting and navigating complex relationships. Having been a vocal coach for over a decade, Jeanne honed her skills as a singer-songwriter during the pandemic. The single has been backed by their in-house music label, Merchant Records, which has been promoting a lot of independent music over the last one year.

Jeanne says since all the members of her family, including their daughter, Ayesha, are dedicated musicians, there’s always a musical atmosphere at home. “Ayesha wakes up at 5am to use the piano for practice, as after that I train my students. She also trains her vocals with me. My home is filled with music 24/7. In the early months of the pandemic, we had designated areas in the home for each of us. Salim set up his studio in one room, my area was the living room and Ayesha had a keyboard set-up in her room. We would only see each other for meals, to play UNO or to check out what music each one was involved with,” she shares.

Salim and Jeanne Merchant with daughter Ayesha

Sharing the role music plays in their chemistry as a couple, Salim says, “For Jeanne and I, music has been a common interest. It continues to be a big reason why we connect as friends and partners. We complement each other’s musical personalities and sensibilities and that has strengthened our bond over the years.”

Talking about backing his wife with their in-house record label, Salim says, “Our label is a collective of some exceptional creative minds. It doesn’t matter whether we work or collaborate with someone who is a friend or part of the family. It’s about giving great talent a platform and allowing the market to consume music based on merit. I liked when I initially heard Jeanne’s Fake Love and encouraged her to bring it to life.”