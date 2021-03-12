Home / Entertainment / Music / On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK member Rosé makes her solo debut with stunning video, Jisoo showers her with love
music

On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK member Rosé makes her solo debut with stunning video, Jisoo showers her with love

BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer has released the music video of her song On The Ground.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST
BLACKPINK member Rosé in her new music video On The Ground.

BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer dropped the music video of her song On The Ground, from her first album, titled R. Rosé has become the second BLACKPINK member to have made her solo debut, following the footsteps of Jennie.

The music video dropped on Friday. "I worked my whole life/Just to get right, just to be like/Look at me, I'm never comin' down/I worked my whole life/Just to get high, just to realise/Everything I need is on the/Everything I need is on the ground," she sings in the song.

In the video, Rosé is introduced in a grand dressing room, where she is lost in her thoughts before she wanders through a deserted lane outside the theatre. There are shots of her running through the sparks of a short-circuiting billboard, posing on a stairway to heaven with the words "Roses are dead, love is fake," written on one of the steps.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute

Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020 with Priyanka Chopra, his dogs

Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick's Spaceman launch with a kiss. Watch

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick Jonas' Spaceman music video launch with kiss, he shares a cheeky pic of her. Watch

On The Ground is composed by Jorgen Odegard with ojivolta, Teddy, Jon Bellion, and 24. The singer is set to perform the song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week, on March 16. Following the release of the track, her fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo shared pictures from the sets.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo celebrates Rosé's solo release.

BLACKPINK member Lisa shared the poster of the song on her Instagram Stories and extended her support to Rosé's solo release. Lisa is also expected to make her sole debut soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
blackpink

Related Stories

music

BTS: Suga celebrates birthday with VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it; members share unseen pics and videos

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
fashion

Selena Gomez is collaborating with K-pop band BLACKPINK and we love the vibrant look of the teaser video

UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2020 03:48 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP