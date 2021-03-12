On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK member Rosé makes her solo debut with stunning video, Jisoo showers her with love
- BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer has released the music video of her song On The Ground.
BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer dropped the music video of her song On The Ground, from her first album, titled R. Rosé has become the second BLACKPINK member to have made her solo debut, following the footsteps of Jennie.
The music video dropped on Friday. "I worked my whole life/Just to get right, just to be like/Look at me, I'm never comin' down/I worked my whole life/Just to get high, just to realise/Everything I need is on the/Everything I need is on the ground," she sings in the song.
In the video, Rosé is introduced in a grand dressing room, where she is lost in her thoughts before she wanders through a deserted lane outside the theatre. There are shots of her running through the sparks of a short-circuiting billboard, posing on a stairway to heaven with the words "Roses are dead, love is fake," written on one of the steps.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick Jonas' Spaceman music video launch with kiss, he shares a cheeky pic of her. Watch
On The Ground is composed by Jorgen Odegard with ojivolta, Teddy, Jon Bellion, and 24. The singer is set to perform the song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week, on March 16. Following the release of the track, her fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo shared pictures from the sets.
BLACKPINK member Lisa shared the poster of the song on her Instagram Stories and extended her support to Rosé's solo release. Lisa is also expected to make her sole debut soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute
- Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra referred to a song he originally titled Glow, as Sexual, to a point that he decided to change the title to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé makes her solo debut with a stunning video
- BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer has released the music video of her song On The Ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020 with Priyanka Chopra, his dogs
- Nick Jonas shared a bunch of photos featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, his dogs and more to talk about his new album Spaceman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick's Spaceman launch with a kiss. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Here's how husband Shiladitya proposed to her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha reminded of ‘pre-wedding shoot’ as paparazzi spot her and Rohanpreet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Rao: I am sure even if logistics work out, we will take some time to warm up to live shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When flights reopened, I was like ‘Yaar, Dilli chalte hain’: Mamta Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS member Suga celebrates his birthday with a VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it
- BTS member Suga celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the rapper hosted a VLive session and interacted with fans. During the chat, Jungkook gatecrashed and sang "Happy Birthday" for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS fans turn emotional as band announced as performers at Grammys 2021
- The Recording Academy announced the list of performers for Grammys 2021. BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and many more will perform at this year's cereony.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jubin Nautiyal plans to get aggressive with social media presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina Dilaik is back at work, shares BTS pics of song shoot with Paras Chhabra
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra are coming together for a music video. See their pictures and videos from the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's Jungkook flaunts new hair colour, thanks fans and more in latest VLive
- BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday. During the chat, he revealed his new hair colour, thanked the ARMY, listened to songs and gave everyone a good look at his arm tattoos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare'
- Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox