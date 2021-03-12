On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK member Rosé makes her solo debut with stunning video, Jisoo showers her with love

BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer dropped the music video of her song On The Ground, from her first album, titled R. Rosé has become the second BLACKPINK member to have made her solo debut, following the footsteps of Jennie.

The music video dropped on Friday. "I worked my whole life/Just to get right, just to be like/Look at me, I'm never comin' down/I worked my whole life/Just to get high, just to realise/Everything I need is on the/Everything I need is on the ground," she sings in the song.

In the video, Rosé is introduced in a grand dressing room, where she is lost in her thoughts before she wanders through a deserted lane outside the theatre. There are shots of her running through the sparks of a short-circuiting billboard, posing on a stairway to heaven with the words "Roses are dead, love is fake," written on one of the steps.

On The Ground is composed by Jorgen Odegard with ojivolta, Teddy, Jon Bellion, and 24. The singer is set to perform the song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week, on March 16. Following the release of the track, her fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo shared pictures from the sets.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo celebrates Rosés solo release.





BLACKPINK member Lisa shared the poster of the song on her Instagram Stories and extended her support to Rosé's solo release. Lisa is also expected to make her sole debut soon.

