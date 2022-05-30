Our song was about to release in two weeks: Salim Merchant

“I can’t believe this has happened. Sidhu was a great human being, a very kind, respectful and soft-spoken guy,” says composer-singer Salim Merchant, who was set to release the poster of the track with late singer Sidhu Moosewala in a week. “I met Sidhu in October last year. Afsana Khan (singer), who I’d worked with on an independent project, spoke highly of him. She insisted on a collaboration with Sidhu. Incidentally, I had a composition that was a theth Punjabi song with a rustic feel. I felt it would be perfect to have Sidhu sing it. So I went to Chandigarh and met him,” says Merchant.

Just a few days away from the release, this news comes as a shock to the composer. “We wanted to release the song last year, after we recorded in October, but then elections came and he got busy. So, the release was stalled. After the elections, we had to delay it further because both of us got busy with our work commitments. Ultimately, we decided to release it in June. In fact, I had a show in Delhi on Saturday and after the show I was working on his song in my hotel room, as we were just two weeks away from release,” says Merchant.

The 47-year-old goes on to recall the time he spent with the late singer in Punjab while working on the song. Impressed by his talent, the 47-year-old gave Moosewala the liberty to go about the track the way he liked. “When Sidhu heard the number, he said, ‘It’s a very difficult song for me to sing.’ Since he writes all his songs, he came up with some words and I tried to put a tune to them. It turned out really good,” Merchant ends.