Rahul Vaidya gets death threats for mentioning deity's name in Garbe ki Raat, to get it rectified

Singer and former Big Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya who had recently released his new song Garbe ki Raat, has been receiving threat calls from devotees for mentioning the name of 'Shri Mogal Maa' in the song.

The song, which along with Rahul, also features popular TV actor Nia Sharma, has not gone down well with a section of the goddess' devotees and has created quite a stir, especially among the Gujarati audiences.

Rahul has been receiving a lot of messages and threat calls asking him to remove the mention of the deity or else be ready to face dire consequences. Some have even demanded the singer to entirely remove the song from various platforms.

Devotees have also claimed to be deeply hurt by the objectionable video representation of Nia on the religious folk wordings addressing the goddesses.

Rahul's spokesperson, in a statement, has confirmed about the singer receiving threatening calls and messages and also mentioned that they are going to get the song rectified from their end.

The statement read, "Yes it's true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments."

Also read: Disha Parmar slips into a bikini in the Maldives, models for Rahul Vaidya, see pics

"However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it," the statement continued.

Rahul had recently released Garbe ki Raat on the second day of Navratri and the song currently holds more than 4.9 million views on Youtube.