Rahul Vaidya on acting aspirations: Very happy singing, have no plans

Singer Rahul Vaidya is ready with his latest single.
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:50 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Rahul Vaidya’s singing career has been cruising along well ever since Bigg Boss. He came back into the limelight, and ever since there’s been no looking back for him. As he readies for the launch of his next song, we ask him whether he harbours acting dreams as well.

He replies in the negative, “Acting offers come to me very often, but honestly I am very happy singing. I think I do not want to deviate and do anything else. But there’s nothing in the pipeline right now on that front. I really have no plans as well.”

But the 34-year-old is up for starring in music videos for the songs he croons. And for that Vaidya understands that singers are supposed to maintain themselves and look good too. He feels that till now, that was never expected from singers, only the faces i.e. the actors.

“I want to start the trend, hence I underwent a physical transformation too. Why not be the trendsetter. Times are changing, singers have to look a certain way as well now,” says Vaidya.

Apart from singles, the singer also performs at a lot of live shows, which have only recently gotten back on trac. However, the number of cases have started rising again. Does his wife, Disha Parmar or family express any apprehensions about him performing in the current scenario? “It’s work, why will anybody be uncomfortable? Tomorrow, if Disha has to go for a shoot, there’s no question of being comfortable or uncomfortable. I do about eight-ten live shows in a month, it keeps me busy. People think I do reality shows and stuff like that, but the most amount of my time is occupied by live shows,” he ends.

