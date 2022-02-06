Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RIPDidi: KC Bokadia says, ‘I became a director because of Lata didi’s blessings’

Published on Feb 06, 2022 07:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

I am speechless. I worked with Lata didi for the first time in my production, Rivaaj, in 1972 and we went on to collaborate on more than 38 songs over the years. Main khushnaseeb hoon ki mujhe unke saath kaam karne ka saubhagya mila. Unki kami humesha rahegi.

Lata ji was a very warm and loving person. She was very close to my family, too. When I was about to debut as a director with Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), I requested Lata didi to give the mahurat clap for the film. She came to Filmistaan and obliged. She told me, “Main 13 saal ke baad Mehboob Studio ke aage kahin aayi hoon, sirf apke liye.” It was all because of her blessings that I became a director since aaj Ka Arjun and went on to direct 36 films. I’ll always hold her blessings and love close to my heart.

(As told to Soumya Vajpayee)

