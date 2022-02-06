Home / Entertainment / Music / RIPDidi: KC Bokadia says, ‘I became a director because of Lata didi’s blessings’
music

RIPDidi: KC Bokadia says, ‘I became a director because of Lata didi’s blessings’

I am speechless
RIPDidi: KC Bokadia says, ‘I became a director because of Lata didi’s blessings’
RIPDidi: KC Bokadia says, ‘I became a director because of Lata didi’s blessings’
Published on Feb 06, 2022 07:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

I am speechless. I worked with Lata didi for the first time in my production, Rivaaj, in 1972 and we went on to collaborate on more than 38 songs over the years. Main khushnaseeb hoon ki mujhe unke saath kaam karne ka saubhagya mila. Unki kami humesha rahegi.

Lata ji was a very warm and loving person. She was very close to my family, too. When I was about to debut as a director with Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), I requested Lata didi to give the mahurat clap for the film. She came to Filmistaan and obliged. She told me, “Main 13 saal ke baad Mehboob Studio ke aage kahin aayi hoon, sirf apke liye.” It was all because of her blessings that I became a director since aaj Ka Arjun and went on to direct 36 films. I’ll always hold her blessings and love close to my heart.

(As told to Soumya Vajpayee)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out