SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother dies following illness, family and close friends to attend funeral

SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother died following an illness, the group's agency Pledis Entertainment informed on Wednesday. The funeral will be attended by family members and close friends, his agency informed with a statement.

The group comprises 13 members--group leader S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015 with the album EP 17 Carat. Pledis Entertainment is an independently operated subsidiary of Hybe Corporation since 2020.

On Wednesday, Soompi quoted Pledis Entertainment's statement, "Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness. Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace."

Wonwoo was recently seen at the fan event SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND as they entertained viewers across the globe with a series of performances and games. The South Korean boy group is popular for self-producing most of their songs and fair line distribution in their soundtracks.

At the end of the show, S.Coups surprised Carat, the name of the group's fan club, by announcing a world tour. This will be their third world tour following 2017's Diamond Edge and Ode To You (2019).

SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, the K-pop stage-breakers' first official in-person fan event since 2019, was held offline for two days on March 25 and March 26. Their recent show on March 27 was held on-ground in Seoul and was also available for online live streaming.

In the over four-hour-long event, SEVENTEEN performed their popular songs like Shining Diamond, Home;Run, Run To You, Falling Flower (Korean version), and Ah! Love, among others.

SEVENTEEN consists of three units--hip-hop with S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon; vocal with Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan, and performance with Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON