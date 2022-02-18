Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shaan remembers Bappi Lahiri: Reality hit me hard when I saw Bappi da’s body

Singer Shaan opens up about his bond with late Bappi Lahiri, and reveals why losing him is a personal loss for him
Shaan calls losing Bappi Lahiri a personal loss for him
Published on Feb 18, 2022 09:10 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Singer Shaan says he was shattered when he say late musician Bappi Lahiri for the last time. “The reality hit me when I went and saw his body. It really caught me and I broke down. His daughter (Rema Lahiri) was inconsolable. She kept saying to Bappi da, ‘Look, Shaan is here, get up and say hi to him’. It was an emotionally heavy moment,” Shaan says, adding, “But we have to accept these things. I am sure he is on his way to a higher realm and will continue to bless us.”

Not just professional association, Shaan shares a personal bond with the Lahiri family, which started when his dad worked with the late veteran’s father.

“We were family from the very beginning. I’ve known and have been meeting Bappi da, first as my father’s son and then as a singer. Our relationship became even closer in the last four or five years when I was recording and travelling with him,” he shares.

While it’s a big loss for the music industry, but a bigger loss for the family, which will need immense strength to move forward, feels Shaan.

“The Lahiri family has always been together through everything in a very strong way, and my heart goes out to them. Now without Bappi da, it is going to be really difficult for them because he was so involved with everything about them, whether it was his kids or grandchildren,” shares the 49-year-old, who has always considered Lahiri as his “dear older brother and a father figure”.

Recalling his last meeting and conversation with the legend, who earned the epithet of Disco King of India, the Tanha Dil hitmaker says, “It was when he threw a massive party on his birthday in November. He had a big smile on his face, and inquired about my family. That was the last time when I met him,” recounts Shaan, going on to point out one “strange incident”.

“Sometime back I sent him a video recording of us singing Yaad Aa Raha Hai at a party in Goa to show how we are enjoying his son, to cheer him up because I knew he wasn’t keeping well. But that fateful night was the night when my mother breathed her last. I always find that strange,” he admits.

Shaan doesn’t believe there is a void after Bappi da’s passing, because his music will take his legacy forward.

“His music appeals the younger generation. It will keep entertaining us. People do label him as Disco King, but he has given us all kinds of music. I will miss him immensely,” he ends.

