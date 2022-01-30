Shaan: The problem in the music industry is that everyone is trying to be the next Arijit Singh

Shaan, who has been in the music industry for over two decades, applauds the surge of newer talent while simultaneously lamenting how originality is being lost. Even in an era when the music industry is seamped with new voices, he says, “there are hardly any artistes have a quick recall value”.

“It is not the fault of singers,” says Shaan, adding, “There is a tremendous pressure to sound like a singer especially for boys. Everyone is trying to be the next Arijit Singh and fail to get their own identity.”

The Tanha Dil and Jab Se Tere Naina hitmaker believes that even in the ‘80s and ‘90s, this problem persisted in the music industry.

The 49-year-old recalls, “At that time, everyone had to sound like (singers) Kishore Kumar or Mohammed Rafi. That pressure was present even when Sonu (Nigam) entered that music scene. But when Kunal (Ganjawala), KK and I entered the industry, that pressure was not there to sound like someone.”

Sadly, he believes that the same trend has returned. “Abhi ghoom firr ke wapas aa gaya hai. Everyone is looking for Arijit Singh’s voice. As a result, everyone has started sounding the same way, which is why their own identity is lost,” he adds.

He goes on to say that as a result, the kinds of songs being produced have also become repetitive and taken a monotonous tone.

“When people make songs now they look at what songs are working. They immediately think that if this kind of song is working then let’s also make it. Iss chakkar mein bewafayi pe itne gaane hai. What is new in that? Such songs don’t have longevity,” the 49-year-old argues.

Shaan, says, since he already have to proven track record he does not need to do that and that is why he is experimenting with his music, case in point being his latest Sufi rock single, Rang Le.

“This genre was popular in the indie pop scene in the ‘90s. I just felt that there is not much that has happened in that zone and in that space. I always want to do something new as opposed to do another love song, which I have done before. I try to find some other genre, for people also and for me as well,” he ends.

