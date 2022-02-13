Shalmali: Not just Valentine’s Day, every day with Farhan is special

For singer, composer and lyricist Shalmali, Valentine’s Day is just another day to express her love for her boyfriend-turned-husband, Farhan Shaikh. That’s because she believes in cheering her special bond with every day.

“For me, every day with this human being (Farhan) is just so exciting and special. That’s why we don’t need one day in the year to celebrate our bond and our love,” she says.

That’s also because she showers her husband with love every day, and gives him all her attention. “So, it’s not like we expect each other to treat each other differently on that special day. We keep doing these little things for each other, so one day, Valentine’s Day, doesn’t need any particular attention,” she opines.

However, Shalmali clarifies that she has nothing against people who go all out to celebrate the day of love.

“When I see my friends throw a surprise like cooking dinner or something else, I find it very sweet and endearing, and not ke yeh kya itna bada kuch kar rahe ho Valentine’s Day par… You should be allowed to express your love on that day. But my way of life is that I end up doing little things pretty often like throwing surprises, throwing surprises, but my surprises have to be like they have to be better than the last one,” says Shalmali, who tied the knot with Farhan, a sound engineer, in November last year.

The Beech Beech Mein hitmaker reveals that in the beginning of her relationship, she used to send Farhan handwritten letters. Now, her latest way of showing affection: cooking, which she has discovered in the last few years.

“Farhan keeps telling me that I’m mind blowing. He loved anything that I cook. And that makes me so happy. I didn’t think that one could find so much joy in watching someone’s expression when they are eating their food. He knows that it is my way of showing him love,” she says,adding, “It’s nice to be able to do things for one another and keep finding new things to do for one another”.