Shilpa Rao: Aspiring musicians today talk about views, not music

Singer Shilpa Rao started her career as a playback singer in 2006. And in her 15-years-long career, she is proudof rendering hit numbers such as Gustakh Dil (English Vinglish; 2012), Ghungroo (War; 2019), Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; 2016) and Yaariyaan (Cocktail; 2012), among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is not about how much time you have spent, but also how meaningful every year has been. It has not been stagnating, I surprised the listeners every time. I love to do new things so my audiences have something to look forward to. More than the time and growth, it has been about collaborating with more people, working with veteran artists and varied people,” says the 37-year-old.

Things have naturally changed a lot in these 15 years, and Rao notices them all. She feels that unlike the past, where all musicians cared about was good music, the focus of many musicians today, is on many other things, besides the craft.

“I think when we had started off, it was a little more simpler time. That is because all we wanted to do was make good music. Now, when I listen to all these aspiring musicians talk about what they want from life, it is not about music. It is about a lot of other things,” she elaborates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hitting a certain number of views is what constitutes one of them, says the singer.

“They want those views, and think that when they put out a post, within 24 hours they should get so many views. I would really want to ask them ‘have you been a part of a song that will last for 10 years?’ Or do you have a song of that quality which people can go back to? I would really urge musicians to invest their time and energy into doing that and conquering the fourth dimension of time. Once you can do that, you are good to go,” Rao signs off.