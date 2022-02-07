Shoaib Akhtar recalls talking to Lata Mangeshkar over phone: 'She asked me to call her maa. I regret never meeting her'

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar joined the list of celebrities who have paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In a video posted by Shoaib on his official YouTube account, the cricketer recalled speaking to the late singer during his visit to India in 2016.

Talking Urdu, the Pakistani former fast bowler expressed his sadness at Lata's death and said, "In 2016, when I was working in India, I had the honour of speaking to her over the phone. I greeted her and she responded in her melodious voice." The cricketer said when he addressed her as Lata ji, the singer insisted he call her maa (mother). "I addressed her as maa ji from there on," Shoaib said in the video.

Apart from her singing prowess, Lata was a huge cricket fan and loved following the Indian cricket team's games. She had even performed a fundraising concert for the team after it won the 1983 World Cup. Shoaib went on to recall how the legendary singer opened up about this love for cricket in their conversation. He said, "She told me that she had watched my matches and my battles with Sachin (Tendulkar). She told me she found me aggressive on the pitch. She said my temper was famous."

Shoaib said that after discussing cricket, Urdu, and Pakistani musicians like Ghulam Ali and Noor Jehan, the two even planned to meet. Shoaib said, "I told her I wanted to meet her. I don't want to miss this opportunity. She told me she was fasting for navaratri (Hindu festival) then and asked me to come over to her place once her fasts were over." However, that meeting never came to be. "I really thought I'd meet her. She gave me her blessings. But then it was time to say goodbye. Unfortunately, we never spoke again. After that, the relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated and I never could return. I never met her, which is something I regret."

One of the biggest icons of Indian cinema, Lata had an eight-decade-long career in which she sang thousands of songs in many languages. For her contribution to cinema and arts, she received several awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The veteran singer died of multiple organ failure on Sunday morning after a brief battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. She was 92. Lata was cremated in Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. Her funeral was attended by several Bollywood celebs as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray among other dignitaries.

