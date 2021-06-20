Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Singer Gurnazar: If people aren’t promoting your music, make you own channel, promote it yourself

While the last year and a half has affected the showbiz sector, including the music industry, to a large extent, singer Gurnazar prefers to look at the brighter side and how this phase helped him reflect on his craft and improve it
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Gurnazar recently released his single, Tenu Yaad Karaan.

While the last year and a half has affected the showbiz sector, including the music industry, to a large extent, singer Gurnazar prefers to look at the brighter side and how this phase helped him reflect on his craft and improve it.

“I used to do so many live show and because of that, I’d not pay much attention to the content. I used to just focus on the performance,” he confesses, adding how the last 15 months turned things around for him.

“I’ve made more songs than ever in my career, and all have been received well. The pandemic taught me that I should focus on quality of my content and not live shows,” says the Tenu Yaad Karaan singer.

Not just that, Gurnazar is also utilising this time to grooming himself more to be a digital artiste. “Things are all delayed in the film music scene and that’s why I had to take the digital route. I created and brought out my own music on my channels,” he shares.

Glad that more and more artistes are stepping away from their obsession with Bollywood film music and labels, and are focusing on their own independent music, the singer assert that no one should depend on anyone else.

“Everyone should work independently. If people aren’t promoting your music, then make you own channel and promote your music. Also, the mindset that, ‘Mete career mein kuch nahi ho raha hai agar main film mein music nahi deta hoon’ is also wrong. Use the power of digital space and showcase your work,” he insists.

Gurnazar maintains that waiting for others to give you a platform is a waste of time in today’s times.

“I’ve seen how some artistes wait for four to five years with a song looking for someone to release it. I don’t see a point in that. The audiences support you more on your own channel. If the big labels see that there’s no return, they don’t invest in those songs. That’s business,” he concludes.

