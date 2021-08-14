Sona Mohapatra on calling out gender disparity: I upset my peers, alienated music directors

Being vocal is synonymous with Sona Mohapatra. The singer has time and again raised her voice against a lot of things, and she does realise that it impacted a lot of things for her personally and professionally.

One such issue she strongly believes in is the representation of female singers in the music industry. She says she has been talking about it for eight years.

“Be it your big music festivals, releases or in mainstream… even if you switch on the radio, you will see that out of 10 songs, you will at best find two songs with female voices. Out of 100 songs, only eight-nine have female voices, solo female songs have completely been down in mainstream. It is all about testosterone,” says the 45-year-old, popular for songs such as Ambarsariya and Jiya Laage Na.

Talking about music festivals, she says they have had “poor representation” of female artistes, which she puts at a “pathetic three percent”.

Mohapatra elaborates, “I was someone calling it out, upsetting my peers, alienating a lot of music directors, guys who call the shots because I come across as a troublesome woman, all the time complaining. But here’s the good news. After all those years of calling out NH7 music festival, I didn’t get invited by them, but in their last edition, the representation suddenly went up from an average of 4-5% to 21%. It was a significant jump, so they did listen, maybe there was a certain embarrassment or consciousness, I am not the one to know.”

She feels ”troublesome women” like her do help make that change. “It could be at your own cost, when you are this person who doesn’t let go of things unless they change. You don’t necessarily endear yourself to everyone,” says the singer, whose National Award-winning documentary Shut Up Sona will have its Australian premiere at the festival and is also nominated for the Best Documentary category for the IFFM awards.

She is naturally excited. “At a time when many of my peers were investing in online followers and views, I decided to jump of the cliff, invest a huge chunk of my savings & produced this film with zero backing and complete belief. To be selected at IFFM among the hundred of submissions to the festival this pandemic year is also special because Shut Up Sona has travelled far and wide to the top international festivals from New York, Toronto and across Europe but this is our first screening Down Under and after ages a proper cinema screening,” says the singer.