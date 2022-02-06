Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Stand up for what’s right, says rapper 100RBH, as he dedicates his new single to Dr B. R. Ambedkar
music

Stand up for what’s right, says rapper 100RBH, as he dedicates his new single to Dr B. R. Ambedkar

Rapper 100RBH says Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals, his will power, his determination and confidence is what “inspired me to be the artist and human being I am right now, and that’s why I follow his ideals.”
Rapper 100RBH raps in Marathi.
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

With his new song Zanjeer, rapper 100RBH, aka Saurabh Abhyankar hopes to help listeners to break free from socio-psychological conditioning. Sharing his inspiration behind the song, the rapper and dancer from Maharashtra says, “Dr. Ambedkar dedicated his life to humanitarian issues, and the song is a culmination of all the strong ideals that Dr Ambedkar stood by and attributed to the [progressive] revolution. The topics that I’ve rapped about in Zanjeer are all related to human rights.”

Abhyankar adds that Dr. Ambedkar’s “will power, determination and confidence” is what inspired him to be the artiste and human being he is today, “and that’s why I follow his ideals.”

The 23-year-old mostly raps in Marathi so his own people can connect to his music. As a regional artiste, he feels “it is important to use art to raise their voices, reflecting on social constructs and socio-political discord”.

He elaborates, “The atrocities in our societies are rampant — we here about rape, extortion, casteism,murder almost on a daily, and I feel it has desensitised everyone towards many evils. We need to stop, take a step back and analyse how this is adding to the problem and not helping us fight it at its core. People need to stand up for what is there and protect it, nobody will do that for them, and that’s why as an artist, I use my platform to draw everyone’s attention in on the important topic and appeal to them to stand up for what’s right.”

RELATED STORIES

So does he believe that there is enough representation of minorities and marginalised communities in music and films?

Explaining his perspective, he says, “The minority communities struggle to keep up with their daily needs (of housing, food and more), I think they are so caught up with the survival race that they don’t think investing in arts as a viable option, their mission is to stay alive and help their families stay healthy and afloat. That’s why I feel art is naturally not the first option they take up. Hence it’s important for me to use the platform rightly, for my fellow brothers and sisters.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP