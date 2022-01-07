Stebin Ben on dating rumours with Nupur Sanon: We only want people to talk about our work right now

Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon’s New Year’s Eve pictures together got everyone talking. Many called it their way of making their relationship official.

However, Ben says, “We have not made our relationship official. There is nothing mentioned in that post that we are dating. We wanted to thank everyone for a great 2021 for the both of us and we are grateful for all the love that came our way and that was the intent behind the post.”

The Sirf Tu and Pyaar Karte Ho Na singer admits that Nupur is special to him, but they are not ready to talk about anything about their personal life.

“We are not in the phase where we want people to talk about our relationship. We only want people to talk about our work right now. The next three years I want people to know us as artistes and how well we do in our careers. Once that is sorted obviously then we can of course talk about relationship and all. But not right now,” he tells us.

Talking about how they both look at 2022 and what plans they have in store professionally, Ben reveals that both he and Nupur, who is the sister of actor Kriti Sanon, are going to be very busy with their respective work.

“We both are focused. Her song Filhaal 2 came out last year and a lot of good things are lined up for her and she is doing film and lot of announcements are lined up for her. In 2021 I wanted fans to know who I am and I know that I have already established that. In 2022 I just want to build on that. Now I am going to filters a lot of things and give them the best of me. I have planned some great music both film music and singles and some very good collaborations,” he shares.

He ends saying, “Obviously, it is going very well in our careers. We are feeling that 2022 will be a great year for both of us.”