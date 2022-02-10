Suman Kalyanpur, whose voice resembles Lata Mangeshkar’s, says ‘never bothered about any comparisons people made’

Singer Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 in a Mumbai hospital. Singer Suman Kalyanpur, whose voice is said to resemble Lata's, has now recalled memories with her in a new interview.

Suman, who has sung songs like Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche and Naa Naa Karte Pyar Tumhin Se Kar Baithe, she never paid heed to being compared with Lata Mangeshkar. She also talked about the first time she met Lata.

Speaking to Times of India, she said, “My voice is similar to Lata tai's. But, if keenly listened to, a connoisseur can tell them apart. I sang every song to the best of my capacity. I never bothered about any comparisons people made. I never imitated anyone since I firmly believed in sticking to my own style of singing.”

She later recalled her first meeting with Lata and said, “Lata didi and I first met at the recording of the song for the film, Mangu. I believed she had heard me sing. And while passing by the recording room, she said that I sang well. I met didi a few times mostly towards the beginning of my career. Whenever we met, I felt a strange closeness like I knew her from another life."

Lata Mangeshkar died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was hospitalised in January after contracting Covid-19. On Thursday, Lata's family members visited Nashik and immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River.

Lata Mangeshkar, who mesmerised millions with her voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who were present at her funeral at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Suman started her career in 1954 and was very popular singer in the 1960s and 1970s. She has received the prestigious Sur Sringar Samsad award for the best classical song in a Hindi movie, three times. In 2009, she won the Lata Mangeshkar Award by the Maharashtra government. She has sung songs such as, Sathi Mere Sathi, Yun Hi Dil Ne Chaha Tha, Bujha Diye Hain, Mere Mehboob Na Ja and many more.

