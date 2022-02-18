Tanishk Bagchi reveals he was in talks for an original song with Bappi da: Now it will remain on my bucket list forever

Music director Tanishk Bagchi is heartbroken after the death of the Disco King of India Bappi Lahiri. He shares that he will have to live with the burden of an unfinished song that he was discussing with the legendary singer and composer.

Bagchi, who had worked with the late legend on songs such as Tamma Tamma Again (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2017) and Bhankas (Baaghi 3, 2020), reveals, “I wanted to work on an original song with him for a long time, and was discussing one with him for a film, and now all the talks about it remain unfinished. I am really sad that it could not happen”.

Prod him to reveal a bit more about the incomplete project, and the music director shares, “We were just in the process of making it, shared a couple of ideas and discussed how to go about it, but then the cases started rising. We were waiting for things to get to a point when we can jam together. And now he isn’t there. I wanted him to sing this one, but woh reh gaya, and it will now remain on my bucket list”.

The music legend died due to obstructive sleep apnea, leaving the entertainment industry in a state of shock and sadness.

While the 41-year-old will have to live with regret of not working with Lahiri again, he will “try to bring back all his melodies” in some way. “Because he has left behind a lot of songs to listen to and get inspired from,” he feels.

“He will remain alive in my heart through his music. He was very young in his heart, and that reflected in his music too. I have learnt a lot of things from him. In fact, all the genres that he had introduced a long time back, are now being revived all across the world. He is immortal,” Bagchi tells us.

He adds, “When I was working with him on Tamma Tamma, I felt that he was very encouraging, and eager to experiment with new things… We will always remember him through his music, and how supportive he was for his singers”

For the musician, Lahiri’s legacy will continue to live on. “There is no last song for him as all his songs will come back. His music is going to stay forever for generations to come. He is a legend and will always be a legend,” he concludes.