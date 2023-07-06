Taylor Swift is ‘enjoying being single’ no rekindled romance with Matty Healy

Contrary to recent reports, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are not getting back together, according to sources close to the Grammy-winning singer.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted together outside a recording studio. (Image Credit: Backgrid)

Several speculations arose after rumours circulated that the ‘Blank Space’ singer and the frontman of The 1975 had reignited their romance.

But, insiders have debunked these claims, stating that the musicians are not dating and have no contact with each other.

A source close to Swift stated, "They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S."

Similarly, a source close to The 1975 dismissed the churning rumours, calling them "complete nonsense."

“It’s complete nonsense… Not true at all.”

Representatives for both Swift and The 1975 have chosen not to comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, were linked romantically and were spotted together in public on multiple occasions. They were seen at Electric Lady Studios and members-only venues alongside friends such as Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

Healy also attended several shows of Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville and Philadelphia.

However, in June, multiple sources confirmed that Swift and Healy had split.

An insider revealed, "They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun."

Currently, Swift is preparing for the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," set to debut on this Friday.

During her Minneapolis show in late June, the superstar encouraged her fans to practice kindness online, especially with the album release approaching. She emphasized the importance of owning her music and expressed her desire for others to do the same.

"I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote," Swift shared with the crowd. She continued, "So what I'm trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."