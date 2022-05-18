Team behind Tomorrow clarifies intentions after using BTS stars V and Jungkook's names on death list

Korean singer-actor Rowoon's drama Tomorrow recently came under the scanner of BTS ARMY after featuring BTS members, V and Jungkook's names on a homicide death list. In episode 7 of the K-drama, which aired on April 11, the Bangtan Boys' names featured on the 'registry of entering the dead'. The list read V's real name Kim Tae Hyung alongside his birth date December 30, with a changed year. The list also had Jungkook’s date of birth under the name of Kim Yu Rim. (Read also: BTS fans are livid as V, Jungkook's real names and birthdays feature in death list for a K-drama)

While this created a storm on the internet among fans, the production team of Tomorrow has responded to the controversy. Clarifying the scenes from the episode, Soompi quoted the makers saying, "(The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions (behind them).”

Tomorrow airs on the Korean channel MBC and Netflix on every Friday and Saturday. Adapted from the webtoon with the same name, the fantasy drama stars SF9's lead singer Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their anthology album Proof next month. Renditions of their all time hit tracks like Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter, Life Goes On and others are going to be a part of the new album.

BTS consists of seven members-RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group recently won big at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and took home three out of the six awards in different nominated categories. They won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their single Butter.

