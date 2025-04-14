By Danielle Broadway Two members of K-pop group Blackpink go solo at Coachella festival

INDIO, California, - Lisa and Jennie of the Korean pop music group Blackpink performed for the first time as solo artists in front of massive crowds at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday and Sunday, bringing out their unique hip-hop styles.

Lisa twerked to the heavy beat of her song "Drop Some Money" in a red outfit under red lights.

Other K-pop performances at Coachella include seven-member Enhypen, a South Korean boy group who performed on Saturday, and XG, an acronym for Xtraordinary Girls, a South Korea-based Japanese girl group, performing later on Sunday, local time.

Signaling the rising U.S interest in K-pop in recent years, Blackpink has made history at Coachella twice, first in 2019 as the first female-led K-pop group to perform at the festival, and then again in 2023 as the first ever K-pop headliner.

Starting with hip-hop trio Epik High in 2016, Coachella has been bringing more Korean acts to the festival scene, including Aespa, DPR , LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, and The Rose.

"Alter Ego" is Lisa's 2025 debut solo studio album since the Thai singer left YG Entertainment in 2023, joining RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music.

The 28-year-old will continue to record for Interscope as part of Blackpink, along with fellow members Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo.

The album has 15 tracks that incorporate hip-hop, electropop, and trap genres and includes guest singers Raye, Doja Cat, Tyla, Rosalía, Future and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lisa has embarked on an acting career as well with her first acting role in the Max television series "The White Lotus."

Jennie also opted to pursue her solo music career, releasing her first single "Solo" in 2018 with YG Entertainment and Interscope.

The 29-year-old made her acting debut in the Max series "The Idol" in 2023.

