U2, Charli XCX and Robbie Williams honoured at Ivor songwriting awards

LONDON, - Singers Charli XCX, Robbie Williams, Myles Smith and rapper Berwyn triumphed on Thursday at the Ivors, Britain's annual awards for songwriters and screen composers, with Irish rockers U2 adding to their honours with a fellowship.

U2 members Bono, Adam Clayton, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. follow Paul McCartney, Sting, Kate Bush and Bruce Springsteen in receiving an Ivors Academy Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association. They are the first Irish songwriters to do so.

"When we gathered in Larry Mullen's kitchen in 1976, this was unimaginable - we never thought that the band could be this old," Clayton said on stage. "We had the most basic of talents but we believed that songs could take us anywhere because we'd already been to so many places, we just had to tell our story."

At the ceremony in London, Charli XCX was named songwriter of the year in recognition of her hit album "Brat," which inspired a cultural phenomenon.

But "Brat" lost out in the album of the year category to rapper Berwyn's "Who Am I," with the judges hailing that record's "vivid storytelling that transcends generations, race and social differences, offering a voice to those often unseen by society."

Best contemporary song went to Sans Soucis’ "Circumnavigating Georgia" while Orla Gartland's "Mine" won best song musically and lyrically. Smith’s viral hit “Stargazing" won the most performed category.

"Angels" and “Let Me Entertain You” singer Williams won the music icon award "in recognition of a songwriting career that has touched millions and defined a generation."

"I'm just compelled to keep searching for the perfect pop tune and also compelled to express myself and try and get whatever's inside out for whatever reason that is," Williams told Reuters when asked how his songwriting had evolved over his career.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers took the special international award, with judges describing him as "one of the most influential songwriters of his generation" for lyrics he penned for the band as well as for his solo work.

"Messy" singer Lola Young, who had led nominations with three nods, took the rising star prize.

Named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956.

