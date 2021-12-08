Want to shed comedian image to make a mark as a musician, says Raja Sagoo

Romanian singer Otilia’s song Bilionera became a huge hit when it released in 2016. When the song recently went viral on TikTok, it encouraged comedian-musician Raja Sagoo to create a Punjabi version of the number.

“I’ve always loved the song, as the tune is catchy. Music knows no boundaries, so I thought of recreating the track in Punjabi. I am so happy people have loved my version,” says Sagoo, as he goes on to add that in his two-decade-long journey in the industry, he had two goals. “First was to make a mark as a comedian and actor, which I did, thanks to my outings like Hello Kaun? Pehchaan Kaun, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen and 10 Ka Dum. Now, my goal is to make a mark as a musician,” he says.

Sagoo has had over 10 releases so far and he wishes to continue treading the music path. “I quit TV is 2016, because I wanted to shed my image of a comedian and make a mark as a musician. That was a really tough time for me, because my source of earning was only TV. Jab bhi koi music director ek comedian ko chance deta hai, wo unko bahut lightly leta hai. Apki comic image music skills pe haavi ho jaati hai. Hence, I started writing, composing and singing on my own. I really enjoy singing and I hope to get love from the audience for my music skills,” says Sagoo.