When doctor told Lata that she was being poisoned slowly: ‘Someone planted it..’

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar, with a string of hits, had already cemented her position as one of the most popular playback singers in Hindi cinema, but the year 1962 brought with it serious health worries for the singer and the shocking news of her being ‘slowly poisoned' possibly by her servant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling the incident of poisoning in her 60s to Nasreen Munni Kabir in the book Lata in Her Own Voice, the music icon said she was bedridden for three months. "In 1962, I fell very ill for about three months. One day, I woke up feeling very uneasy in my stomach. And then I started throwing up — it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour. The doctor came and even brought an X-ray machine home because I could not move. He X-rayed my stomach and said I was being slowly poisoned," Lata said in the book.

Lata, in a free-wheeling conversation with the London-based author Nasreen Munni Kabir, had recalled how she felt so weak that she thought she would never be able to sing again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After hearing the shocking news of her being slowly poisoned, her sister Usha went straight into the kitchen and told everyone that from that moment on, she would do the cooking instead of the servant. Soon, the servant sneaked off without telling anyone and "without collecting any pay", claimed the veteran singer.

"So we thought someone had planted him there. We didn't know who it was. I was bed-ridden for three months and was so weak," she said, adding that they never got to know about the person behind it.

Recalling those difficult times, Asha in the book published by Niyogi Books, shared how noted lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri kept her company during those three months. "He (Mahrooh) ate whatever I ate and recited poetry and read me stories. We talked and laughed together. I thoroughly enjoyed his company," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar's video goes viral as he asks his ‘aai' to sing for him. Watch

The first song that Lata sang after her recovery was Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil from Bees Saal Baad, composed by Hemant Kumar. A smashing hit of the year, it won the singer her second Filmfare Award for playback singing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lata died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was hospitalised on January 11 after contracting Covid-19. Her last rites with full state honours will be performed on Sunday at 6.30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The central government has also announced that two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON