music

Why Ankit Tiwari was hesitant about getting on stage for his live performance

Singer Ankit Tiwari opens up about getting on stage after two years ever since the Covid-19 crisis changed the whole world.
Singer Ankit Tiwari says he is not at all comfortable removing his mask in public.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:59 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal

After almost two years, Ankit Tiwari got onto the stage for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic muffled the live wire of the musical world. And the singer admits that resuming live concerts was not as easy as it seemed.

“I was waiting to be on stage for the past two years. Still, there were a lot of hesitations in my mind and heart before going on the stage for my first live music concert after the pandemic,” Tiwari tells us.

even after getting on stage, a lot went through the singer’s mind. “I am not at all comfortable removing my mask in public, and then I kept on thinking how close to the mic I should keep my mouth while singing. I was also thinking about the distance we, as a band, should maintain... There were a lot of questions in my mind since I was performing after a very long time. In fact, this hesitation and these questions remained in my head after I started my performance. Kum se kum 2 song tak yeh sab raha,” he shares.

Tiwari picked Varanasi as the place to reclaim his life as a touring musician. And the singer credits his band and the people who turned up in large numbers to attend the gig as his “support system”, helping him overcome his inhibitions.

“Teesre gaane ke baad realise hi nahi hua ke pandemic ke baad ka phele show hai,” confesses the Galliyan (Ek Villain; 2014) , hitmaker, adding that he feels blessed to start this new journey from a holy place.

Now, the singer is hopeful that the sense of normalcy seeping into the industry will have a positive effect on the business as well as the artist. He is also planning to travel more and hold more concerts in India and abroad.

“Jaise dheere dheere cheezin khul rahi hai, we are also taking baby steps towards regaining what we lost. That’s why we are in talks for more gigs in the country and outside India,” shares the singer, who is also working on the music of upcoming film, Ek Villain 2.

