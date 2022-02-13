Working together for V-Day track was very special: Sundeep and Kanchhan

Musician couple, Sundeep Gosswami and Kanchhan Srivas from Lucknow, will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day on Monday after tying the knot in a simple ceremony after the second wave of the pandemic.

The singer-composer duo, who recently came up with their first love anthem track, are currently on a vacation in Ujjain to make their day special.

Gosswami, who has given music in films such as Bhindi Bazaar Inc, Blue Mountain and Phamous, says “Music is the deepest connection between us. We came to know each other through music when I composed her single Kambhakt Jawani. Music only brought us together and during the second pandemic period we decided to get hitched and started our journey being life partners. We are collaborating in writing, composing, singing and performing together.”

Besides singles, Srivas has sung the title track of OTT series Raktanchal and been part of songs in movies like Kalank and Good News. “First V-Day is surely very special for me and I have put forward a list of demands to him and now I am waiting how many of them would be fulfilled. We planned this vacation in such a way that we had darshans at Mahakaal, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Now, it’s we-time for us!” she says.

For the month of love, they recently came up with a duet Kaashi Kaaba that Srivas had penned and was composed by Gosswami. “We initially created it for our pre-wedding but it came out very well so shot it in Uttarakhand and it got released as the V-Day special, and is doing well on music apps and FMs. We are also coming up with another Shiv Ratri and Holi song. So, we will have more musical numbers together and music is our binding forces,” says Sundeep, who is composing for upcoming movie 3Dev and another untitled one.

Kanchan recalls that last year she came up with single Teri Banke where Gosswami had supported her well. “Now working together as couple for V-Day track was very special. We will soon come up with new singles, romantic and club songs for big labels. Also, icing on the cake is that we are doing live shows together,” she adds.