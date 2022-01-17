Zayn Malik returns to Instagram sporting bearded look after month-long hiatus, fans call him 'expensive Kabir Singh'

Singer Zayn Malik made a return to Instagram after over a month-long hiatus. Fans have compared him to Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor's character in a film by the same name. Taking to the social media platform, Zayn shared his picture sporting a bearded look.

In the selfie, Zayn Malik wore a black leather jacket and dark glasses as he looked away from the camera, giving a glimpse of his beard. He didn't add a caption for the photo.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Expensive Kabir Singh." "In India, Zayn is like expensive Kabir Singh," another person said. "Duplicate Kabir Singh," commented another Instagram user. "(@shahidkapoor) Kabir Singh," said a fan. A person also asked, "Kabir Singh is that you?"

Several fans also compared him with Osman Bey, the protagonist in the Turkish TV series, Kurulus: Osman. The role has been essayed by Burak Ozcivit. A fan wrote, "Woooow! How you look like @burakozcivit." "Dude he looked like Turkish Osman," commented another person. "Bro could be the next Ertugul," said a person.

Prior to his latest post, Zayn hadn't shared a photo on his Instagram feed since December 10. The 29-year-old singer has been laying low since his alleged dispute with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, with whom Zayn shares daughter Khai Hadid Malik.

As per People magazine, in October 2021, he pleaded no contest to multiple charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda, following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home, according to court documents.

The One Direction alum was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on September 29 in which he allegedly "grabbed (Yolanda) and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," the documents stated. Zayn is also accused of "continuous cursing" at Yolanda and telling her to "stay away from (his) f****** daughter."

In a statement shared with TMZ, Zayn "adamantly (denied)" hitting Yolanda and refrained from commenting further "for the sake of my daughter." "I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," his statement concluded.

He also shared a message on Twitter, stating in part, "I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart." He added that he pleaded no contest "in an effort to protect that space" for Khai, sharing that the incident began with "an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he added.

Zayn and Gigi dated on and off beginning in January 2016. They announced Gigi's pregnancy with Khai in April 2020 and welcomed her in September 2020.

with ANI inputs

