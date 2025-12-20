Thane, The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Department and Film City have decided to revive iconic ND Studios in Karjat and turn it into a buzzing centre of excellence by introducing a scriptwriter lab, residential training modules, and modern art post-production facilities, officials said. New scriptwriter lab, FTII collaboration and training modules: Maharashtra govt to revive ND Studios

The studio hit the news in August 2023 when renowned art director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like “Lagaan” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, allegedly committed suicide at the facility in Raigad district.

Senior officials on Friday visited the studio and announced an ambitious roadmap to restore the facility to its original glory as a tribute to its founder, Nitin Desai.

"When several Hyderabad-based studios faced a complete standstill, threatening the production of major television serials, ND Studios stepped in as a saviour. By providing high-end facilities and expert personnel, the studio ensured that vital, remaining portions of these productions were completed on time," officials said.

The government's master plan, outlined by Cultural Affairs Secretary Kiran Kulkarni and Film City MD Swati Mhase Patil, focuses on turning the "silence of Karjat" into a buzzing "centre of excellence."

ND Studios' CEO, Meena Joglekar, informed about the future plans.

The revival strategy includes launching a scriptwriter lab in January, alongside a Marathi content mentoring programme and residential training modules for young artists, new preview theatres and state-of-the-art post-production facilities.

The roadmap includes introducing "Fame Tours" and immersive experiences to attract global visitors and increase the facility's visibility.

MOUs will be signed with the FTII to conduct certified training courses, bridging the gap between talent and industry requirements, officials added.

"We are not just spectators; we are active partners in fulfilling Nitin Desai's vision," stated Kulkarni.

While we acknowledge past glory, our focus is on what we do next, blending human creativity with modern technology, the Cultural Affairs Secretary said.

The facility is currently undergoing restoration to upgrade damaged sets and basic amenities. Despite the transition, the studio remains a vibrant space. The film "Keshri Veer" was recently shot here, and the iconic KBC sets continue to stand as a testament to the studio's scale.

To kickstart this new era, the studio will host a grand carnival from December 25 to 31, inviting the public to witness the rebirth of this cinematic empire.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.