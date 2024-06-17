Kichcha Sudeep reacts to Kannada actor Darshan's arrest in murder case: 'Will be relieved if culprit is punished'

Kichcha Sudeep on Darshan's arrest in murder case

Kichcha Sudeep, in a recent interaction with the media, was quoted as saying by India Today, "We are only aware of what the media is showing to us because we are not going to the police station to get the information. It looks like the media and the police are working hard to uncover the truth. There’s no doubt about that... that family deserves justice. That girl deserves justice. Renukaswamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. The unborn child deserves justice. Above all, everyone should have faith in justice, and justice should prevail in this case."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

'Kannada industry needs a clean chit'

Without mentioning Darshan's name, he said that the murder case has put the Kannada film industry in bad light. Kichcha Sudeep said, "Everyone’s heart goes out to that family. The atmosphere doesn’t feel right. The film industry should get justice. All the blame seems to be placed on the film industry. The industry needs a clean chit. There are many artists involved. Cinema is not just one or two people. The film industry will be relieved if the culprit is punished."

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others were arrested on June 11 in connection with the murder on June 8 of a man named Renukaswamy, who hailed from Chitradurga. He was allegedly abducted and then tortured and killed for sending obscene messages to Pavithra.