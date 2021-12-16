Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu waves Indian flag, says ‘chak de phatte’ as she returns home after win. Watch

Harnaaz Sandhu returned to India on Wednesday, after winning the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. Here's how she greeted fans and media at the airport. 
Harnaaz Sandhu returns to India after winning Miss Universe 2021. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:31 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After winning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu returned to India on Wednesday night. She was seen wearing a red gown with the ‘Miss Universe’ sash on it. 

As she walked out of the Mumbai airport, she was greeted by a sea of cameras and fans. She waved at them and joined them as they roared, ‘Chak e Phatte, India.’ She also waved the Indian flag as the crowd cheered for her. 

 

Harnaaz, who hails from Chandigarh, was crowned Miss Universe at the beauty pageant that took place in Eilat, Israel. She became the third Indian to win the title, after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000). 

Following her win, both Sushmita and Lara reached out to her on social media and congratulated her. “Soooooo proud of you! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you…. May you reign supreme!” Sushmita wrote. 

RELATED STORIES

“My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and just knew, you were born for this! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe! That’s how long we’ve waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India! Perhaps, it was destined!” an excerpt of Lara's post read. 

Also read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu called The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh after winning, here's why

Before participating in the pageant, Harnaaz was seen in a couple of projects. These include Punjabi films such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange, and a cameo in Colors show Udaariyaan, in which she played the role of a beauty pageant contestant. 

